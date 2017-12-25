Packers' Mason Crosby: No scoring chances in Week 16

Crosby didn't attempt a field goal or extra point in Saturday's 16-0 loss to the Vikings.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers' (collarbone) move back to injured reserve following a one-game cameo was acutely felt, as replacement Brett Hundley struggled to move the chains throughout the evening against a stout Minnesota defense. That resulted in no kicking opportunities for Crosby, who was held without a point for the second time this season. Crosby should get back on the board in the season finale against the Lions, but he still looks like a bottom-tier fantasy kicker with Hundley set to direct the offense again.