Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did not confirm Crosby (knee) would be activated off the PUP list ahead of Week 1's contest against the Vikings, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

This seems to contradict the statement LaFleur made Tuesday suggesting the long-time veteran would be fine entering Week 1. The Packers have until Tuesday to activate Crosby from the PUP list or lose him for the first four games of the regular season. Given the smattering of backup preseason competitors all have had their struggles throughout training camp, Crosby's availability could be relatively important for a team with aspirations of a long postseason run.