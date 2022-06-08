Crosby (undisclosed) appears to be in the rehab group during Wednesday's minicamp practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Demovsky noted that Crosby hasn't attempted a kick during the Packers' first two minicamp practices, but the team hasn't released any information about a potential injury. The veteran kicker struggled mightily last season, but he's still the favorite to remain the place kicker in 2022. However, Green Bay signed Dominik Eberle this offseason to provide competition for Crosby.