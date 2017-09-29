Packers' Mason Crosby: Notches five extra points in victory
Crosby made all five of his extra-point attempts in Thursday's victory over the Bears.
The Packers had a lot of success finding paydirt Thursday, and Crosby was held without a field-goal attempt. He is 12-for-12 on extra points this year but has attempted just four field goals through four games, and only one from 40 yards or beyond.
