Crosby made a 39-yard field goal and all three extra points he attempted in Sunday's victory over the Jaguars.

Crosby was perfect for the eighth time in nine games this season, but he was limited to no more than one field-goal attempt nor make for the fifth time in his last six games. Green Bay's offense has been humming this season, sitting sixth in yards per game and third in scoring, but they have also been efficient in the red zone, which has limited Crosby's chances to put up points. His opportunities could be limited again in Week 11, as the Packers will face a Colts defense that ranks first in the league and has allowed opponents to attempt just 13 field goals -- and make only 11 of them -- thus far.