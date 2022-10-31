Crosby made one of two field-goal tries and both extra points he attempted in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Bills.

Crosby's line would have looked a lot better had he made a 55-yard field goal try late in Sunday's contest, but alas, he was limited to no more than one made field goal for the third straight game and fifth time in eight weeks. Crosby has been efficient this season, making eight of the 10 field goals he has gotten up as well as all 17 of his extra-point attempts, but he is simply not seeing enough opportunities to provide much help for fantasy players.