Packers' Mason Crosby: Output remains minimal

Crosby made 1-of-2 field-goal attempts and 2-of-2 extra-point attempts in Sunday's loss the Cardinals.

Crosby made his first three kicks of the day, but he was wide right on his final attempt, a 49-yard field goal that would have tied the game at the final buzzer. The Packers will next square off against a Falcons team that allowed opposing kickers to convert eight field goals and seven extra points over its last three games, but Crosby could have a tough time taking advantage, having made just seven total field goals since the Packers' Week 7 bye.

