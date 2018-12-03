Packers' Mason Crosby: Output remains minimal
Crosby made 1-of-2 field-goal attempts and 2-of-2 extra-point attempts in Sunday's loss the Cardinals.
Crosby made his first three kicks of the day, but he was wide right on his final attempt, a 49-yard field goal that would have tied the game at the final buzzer. The Packers will next square off against a Falcons team that allowed opposing kickers to convert eight field goals and seven extra points over its last three games, but Crosby could have a tough time taking advantage, having made just seven total field goals since the Packers' Week 7 bye.
