Crosby made a 26-yard field goal and all four extra points he put up in Sunday's loss to the Colts.

Crosby is a perfect 13-for-13 on field-goal attempts this season, but just six of those kicks came over the Packers' last seven games. Unsurprisingly, he hit double figures in the points column just once over that span. His chances of reaching that threshold will be as good as ever in Week 12, though, as the Packers will square off against a Bears defense that has allowed opposing kickers to both attempt and make more field goals than any other team in the league.