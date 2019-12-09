Play

Packers' Mason Crosby: Perfect again in Week 14

Crosby made two field goals and two extra points in Sunday's victory over Washington.

Crosby did not attempt any kicks longer than the 33-yard extra-point distance, but he was perfect for the ninth week in a row, making all four kicks he attempted. Crosby's accuracy speaks for itself, but his eight points Sunday were his most since Week 6, and he will have a tough time breaking into double digits in Week 15 against a Bears defense that has been one of the stingiest against opposing kickers all season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories