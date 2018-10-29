Packers' Mason Crosby: Perfect in defeat

Crosby made two field goals and three extra points in Sunday's loss to the Rams.

Crosby had a nice day for both the Packers, and particularly for fantasy owners, as he made every kick he attempted and knocked in field goals from 41 yards and 53 yards out. He has bounced back nicely since making just one of six attempts in Week 5, making all six of his field-goal attempts and all six of his extra-point attempts.