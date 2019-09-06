Packers' Mason Crosby: Perfect in opener

Crosby made a 39-yard field goal and an extra point in Thursday's victory over the Bears.

Crosby had only two chances to score Thursday, but he converted both kicks, and put four key points on the board in a game the Packers ended up winning by seven. Crosby and the Packers will next square off against the Vikings, a team Crosby averaged just five points against in two meetings a year ago.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories