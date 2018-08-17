Packers' Mason Crosby: Perfect in preseason game

Crosby made three field goals and all six of his extra-point attempts in Thursday's preseason contest.

Crosby was perfect Thursday, and his night was even more impressive when noting that two of his field goals came from 50 and 53 yards out. Crosby finished with a paltry 78 points last year, but that number is bound to rise in 2018 as long as both he and quarterback Aaron Rodgers stay healthy.