Packers' Mason Crosby: Perfect in preseason opener

Crosby made a 39-yard field goal and all three of his extra-point attempts in Thursday's preseason victory over the Eagles.

Crosby is adjusting to a new snapper and holder during training camp and had some trouble making kicks in the Packers' scrimmage a week ago, but he had no such issues Thursday. He is the only kicker in camp for the Packers and will open the season handling all the team's kicking duties.