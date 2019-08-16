Packers' Mason Crosby: Perfect in second preseason game
Crosby made a 43-yard field goal and an extra point in Thursday's preseason loss to the Ravens.
Crosby and Sam Ficken continue competing to open the season as the Packers' kicker, and for the second week in a row, neither player missed a kick. Neither player seemingly has a leg up on the competition, either, which is probably good news for Crosby, the incumbent. However, with Crosby not distancing himself from Ficken, that leaves the door open for the Packers to go with the less experienced -- but less expensive -- option.
