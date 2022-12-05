Crosby made two field goals and two extra points in Sunday's 28-19 victory over the Bears.

Crosby was perfect for the first time since Week 9, and he finished one point shy of tying the season-best nine points he put up in Weeks 2, 4 and 12. He will not offer any assistance for fantasy players in Week 14 with Green Bay on bye, but he will have an appealing matchup the following week, as he and the Packers will take on a Rams team that has allowed kickers to rack up all kinds of points since the start of November.