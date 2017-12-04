Packers' Mason Crosby: Perfect in Week 13
Crosby made two field goals and two extra points in Sunday's victory over the Buccaneers.
Crosby did not miss a kick Sunday after doing so in four of his previous five games, but he still managed just eight points, with neither field goal coming from longer than 37 yards out. The eight points were the third most Crosby has scored in a game this season, so his upside his limited. However, he will at least have a favorable matchup in Week 14, facing a Browns team that ceded 18 made field goals on 21 attempts over its last six games.
