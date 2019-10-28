Packers' Mason Crosby: Perfect in win

Crosby converted his lone field-goal attempt and all four extra-point tries during Sunday's 31-24 win over the Chiefs.

Crosby has now gone five straight contests without a missed kick. Green Bay's offense is gaining momentum after a slow start to the season, making Crosby an appealing fantasy option heading into a Week 9 contest against the Chargers.

