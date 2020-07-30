Crosby has been placed on the Packers' reserve/COVID-19 list, Jason Wilde of ESPNWisconsin reports.

Crosby's placement on the list means that he either tested positive for COVID-19 or has been in close contact with someone who did. The 35-year-old is in line to reprise his duties as the Packers' placekicker in 2020. It's a role he's filled since 2007.