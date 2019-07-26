Packers' Mason Crosby: Placed on NFI list

Crosby was placed on the Non-Football Injury list with a calf injury, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Crosby said his calf injury isn't severe and that the team is simply being cautious in the short term, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports. The Packers brought in Sam Ficken to compete for the kicker spot with Crosby during camp and he'll handle all the kicker duties until Crosby is ready to return.