Packers' Mason Crosby: Placed on NFI list

Crosby was placed on the Non-Football Injury list with a calf injury, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Crosby said his calf injury isn't severe and that the team is simply being cautious in the short term, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports. The Packers brought in Sam Ficken to compete for the kicker spot with Crosby during camp and he'll handle all the kicker duties until Crosby is ready to return.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • alvin-kamara-saints.jpg

    Picking No. 2 in PPR

    The first round is easy if you're picking second. It's the decisions in Rounds 2 and 3 that...

  • ezekiel-elliott-1400.jpg

    Picking No. 3 in PPR

    The No. 3 pick offers the security of knowing you'll get a stud running back, but it's not...

  • NFL: Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers

    Picking No. 4 in PPR

    Picking fourth is an enviable spot in 2019, as you can sit back and nab whichever elite running...