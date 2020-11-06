Crosby made two field goals -- including one from 53 yards -- and four extra points in Thursday's victory over the 49ers.

Crosby did not score more than six points in any of the Packers' previous four games, but he made every kick he attempted Thursday and had his most productive game in weeks. With his injury behind him and coming off a double-digit scoring effort, Crosby will be on the fantasy radar for Week 10, particularly with the Packers facing a Jaguars defense that is among the worst in the league in both points and yards allowed.