Crosby made a 39-yard field goal and the lone extra point he attempted in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.

Crosby put four points on the board in the first quarter of Sunday's contest, but like the rest of the Packers' offense he was shut out the rest of the way. Crosby reached double figures in each of the Packers' first three games, but he scored a total of just 10 points over the team's last two contests. Both Crosby and the Packers' offense will have a chance to bounce back in Week 7 against a Texans team that allowed at least 28 points in all but one of its first six games.