Crosby made a 39-yard field goal and had his only extra-point attempt blocked in Thursday's 27-17 loss to the Titans.
Tennessee's defense has regularly stifled opposing kickers this season, and they did so again Thursday night. Green Bay's next opponent -- the Eagles -- are faring even better in that department than the Titans, so it seems unlikely Crosby will bounce back in Week 12.
