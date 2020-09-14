Crosby was perfect in the Packers' 43-34 Week 1 victory over the Vikings, going 2-for-2 on field goals and 5-for-5 on extra-point attempts.

The 11 points Crosby put on the scoreboard tied his season high from 2019 and were more than he accumulated in all but two games a year ago. The Packers won't put up 40 points in every game, but the offense did look sharp in the opener, which bodes well for Crosby's scoring opportunities.