Packers' Mason Crosby: Records career-low point total

Crosby made 15 goals and 33 extra points en route to finishing the 2017 season with a career-low 78 points.

Crosby had never scored fewer than 108 points in any of his 11 seasons prior to 2017, but with starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers missing most of the season, the Packers' offense afforded him just 19 field-goal attempts. If Rodgers is healthy for all of 2018 Crosby's opportunities should pick up again, but his down year won't leave him very high on cheat sheets heading into next year's fantasy drafts.