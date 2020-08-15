Crosby was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list and is practicing with the team Saturday, Jason Wilde of ESPN.com reports.
The veteran kicker will now be set to pursue his 14th consecutive season as the starter for the Packers which should be an easy task since the team has yet to bring in additional competition to challenge Crosby.
