Packers' Mason Crosby: Retains starting job
Crosby will be the Packers' starting kicker after the team cut Sam Ficken on Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Crosby had been in a battle with Ficken during the preseason for the starting kicking job, and emerged victorious. The team chose to stick to the status quo over an unproven option, as 2019 will be Crosby's 12th season with the team. The 34-year-old could be an underrated fantasy option this season, especially with a potent offense that has Aaron Rodgers at the helm.
