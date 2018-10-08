Packers' Mason Crosby: Rough day in defeat
Crosby made one field goal in five attempts and also missed an extra-point attempt in Sunday's loss to the Lions.
Crosby missed his first five kicks before hitting a 41-yard kick late in Sunday's contest. No one invested can really say anything positive about Crosby's day, but the same group will no doubt be hoping the make on the final kick of the day helps Crosby put Sunday's game in the past and get back on track moving forward.
