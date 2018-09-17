Packers' Mason Crosby: Scores career-best 17 points
Crosby made five field goals and two extra points in Sunday's tie with the Vikings.
Crosby's big day could have been even bigger had he hit a 52-yard field goal right before the end of regulation, but the 17 points he put on the board were the most of his career, and he chipped in another couple points in leagues that score field-goal distance, hitting kicks from both 40 and 48 yards out. Crosby finished the 2017 campaign with a paltry 78 points. but he is well on his way to reaching the 100-point mark for the 11th time in 12 years with 23 points through two games.
More News
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Scores six points in opener•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Perfect in preseason game•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Locked into job•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Records career-low point total•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: No scoring chances in Week 16•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Lack of production continues•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Callaway? Cook panic?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 2 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...