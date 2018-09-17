Packers' Mason Crosby: Scores career-best 17 points

Crosby made five field goals and two extra points in Sunday's tie with the Vikings.

Crosby's big day could have been even bigger had he hit a 52-yard field goal right before the end of regulation, but the 17 points he put on the board were the most of his career, and he chipped in another couple points in leagues that score field-goal distance, hitting kicks from both 40 and 48 yards out. Crosby finished the 2017 campaign with a paltry 78 points. but he is well on his way to reaching the 100-point mark for the 11th time in 12 years with 23 points through two games.