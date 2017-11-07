Packers' Mason Crosby: Scores five points again Monday
Crosby made 1-of-2 field goal attempts and two extra points in Monday's loss to the Lions.
Crosby's missed field goal was a blocked attempt that came as a result of poor timing from snap to kick, but his make was just the opposite, as the Packers' field goal unit ran on the field with the clock running at the end of the first half and was able to get the kick off as time expired. Crosby finished Monday's contest with five points -- the sixth time he has finished with exactly that number though eight games this year.
