Packers' Mason Crosby: Scores five points in Week 12
Crosby made a 38-yard field goal and two extra points in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.
Crosby did not miss a kick for the fifth time in six weeks, but his scoring opportunities were minimal. He isn't doing much for fantasy owners of late, totaling just 23 points and not hitting a kick longer than 38 yards over the last four weeks.
More News
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Misses first field goal since Week 5•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Totals seven points in Week 10•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Totals five points in Week 9•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Perfect in defeat•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Kicks game-winner Monday night•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Seems to still have job•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12