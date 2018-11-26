Packers' Mason Crosby: Scores five points in Week 12

Crosby made a 38-yard field goal and two extra points in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

Crosby did not miss a kick for the fifth time in six weeks, but his scoring opportunities were minimal. He isn't doing much for fantasy owners of late, totaling just 23 points and not hitting a kick longer than 38 yards over the last four weeks.

