Packers' Mason Crosby: Scores five points Sunday night
Crosby made a 28-yard field goal and two extra points in Sunday's loss to the Falcons.
The Packers did not get much going on offense until the second half and attempted a two-point conversion on one of their three touchdowns, so Crosby's output suffered as a result. He has totaled just 10 points through two weeks but has also not missed a kick.
More News
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Average output in Week 1•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: No misses Saturday•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Perfect in preseason opener•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Remains consistent this season•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Full practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...