Play

Packers' Mason Crosby: Scores five points Sunday night

Crosby made a 28-yard field goal and two extra points in Sunday's loss to the Falcons.

The Packers did not get much going on offense until the second half and attempted a two-point conversion on one of their three touchdowns, so Crosby's output suffered as a result. He has totaled just 10 points through two weeks but has also not missed a kick.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories