Crosby did not attempt a field goal and made the lone extra point he attempted in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

The 338 yards the Packers racked up on offense were middle-of-the-pack league-wide, but they trailed the entire way, which eliminated the need for field goals and limited Crosby to only one scoring opportunity. In Week 2, Crosby and the Packers will square off against the Bears, a team he totaled two field goals and nine extra points against in two 2021 matchups.