Packers' Mason Crosby: Scores only on extra points in Week 12
Crosby made four extra points and missed his lone field-goal attempt, from 57 yards, in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Steelers.
Crosby got back on the board after being shut out in Week 11, but his four points still tied for his lowest output of the season. He had a shot at a more productive day, but the decision to even kick the 57-yard field goal was questionable, as the attempt hooked left immediately at contact. Crosby's 58 points through 11 games ranks 22nd among all kickers, and he has made just four field goals from 40 yards and beyond all year. Fantasy players still holding him on their rosters at this point should be considering options with more upside.
More News
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.