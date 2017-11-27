Packers' Mason Crosby: Scores only on extra points in Week 12

Crosby made four extra points and missed his lone field-goal attempt, from 57 yards, in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Steelers.

Crosby got back on the board after being shut out in Week 11, but his four points still tied for his lowest output of the season. He had a shot at a more productive day, but the decision to even kick the 57-yard field goal was questionable, as the attempt hooked left immediately at contact. Crosby's 58 points through 11 games ranks 22nd among all kickers, and he has made just four field goals from 40 yards and beyond all year. Fantasy players still holding him on their rosters at this point should be considering options with more upside.