Packers' Mason Crosby: Scores season-high 10 points

Crosby made two field goals and four extra points in Sunday's victory over the Cowboys.

Crosby did not make a field goal longer than 38 yards Sunday, but he was perfect for the second straight week -- and fourth time in five games -- en route to scoring a season-high 10 points. He and the Packers will take the field Monday night in Week 6 and square off against a Lions team that allowed opponents to attempt 11 kicks and make eight of them prior to its Week 5 bye.