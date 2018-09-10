Packers' Mason Crosby: Scores six points in opener

Crosby notched a 42-yard field goal and three extra points in Sunday's victory over the Bears.

Crosby did not have any points until the 3:37 mark in the third quarter, but he was at least able to salvage his day with a late barrage. Crosby and the Packers' offense will have their work cut out for them in Week 2 facing a Minnesota defense that allowed the fewest points and yards in the league a year ago, but it should be noted that 49ers kicker Robbie Gould totaled 10 points against the Vikings in the season opener.

