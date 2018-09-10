Packers' Mason Crosby: Scores six points in opener
Crosby notched a 42-yard field goal and three extra points in Sunday's victory over the Bears.
Crosby did not have any points until the 3:37 mark in the third quarter, but he was at least able to salvage his day with a late barrage. Crosby and the Packers' offense will have their work cut out for them in Week 2 facing a Minnesota defense that allowed the fewest points and yards in the league a year ago, but it should be noted that 49ers kicker Robbie Gould totaled 10 points against the Vikings in the season opener.
More News
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Perfect in preseason game•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Locked into job•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Records career-low point total•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: No scoring chances in Week 16•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Lack of production continues•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Tallies just three points•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: The best of Week 1
We’ve got advice for James Conner and Le’Veon Bell owners plus recaps of every game.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...