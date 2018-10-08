Packers' Mason Crosby: Seems to still have job

Packers coach Mike McCarthy suggested Crosby will keep his job, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. "He's got to make those kicks," McCarthy said. "He's a proven highly successful kicker, and I believe in him but he's got to make those kicks."

Crosby missed four field goals and a PAT in Sunday's 31-23 loss to Detroit, but he did at least rebound with a successful 41-yarder on his final attempt of the afternoon. The Packers have stuck with him through some rough stretches in the past, but it will be hard to justify the loyalty this time around if he doesn't bounce back with a decent performance Week 6 against the 49ers.