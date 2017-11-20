Packers' Mason Crosby: Shut out in Week 11

Crosby failed to record a point in the Packers' loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

The Packers' offense did not put any points on the board Sunday, which resulted in a total dud for Crosby one week after his most productive game of the season. He figures to have a tough time getting back on track in Week 12, as the Packers will face a Steelers defense that sits second in the league with just 16.5 points allowed per game.