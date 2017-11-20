Packers' Mason Crosby: Shut out in Week 11
Crosby failed to record a point in the Packers' loss to the Ravens on Sunday.
The Packers' offense did not put any points on the board Sunday, which resulted in a total dud for Crosby one week after his most productive game of the season. He figures to have a tough time getting back on track in Week 12, as the Packers will face a Steelers defense that sits second in the league with just 16.5 points allowed per game.
More News
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Best day of the season•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Scores five points again Monday•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Another single-digit scoring week•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Drills only field-goal attempt in loss•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Struggles with extra points Sunday•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Notches five extra points in victory•
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.