Play

Packers' Mason Crosby: Signs three-year deal with Packers

Crosby signed a three-year contract with the Packers on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Packers locked up their long-time kicker before he entered free agency, bringing back Crosby on a three-year deal. Last year, his 13th season with the franchise, Crosby connected on 92 percent of his field goals, easily the best mark in his career, while also nailing 40 of 41 extra-point attempts.

More News
Our Latest Stories