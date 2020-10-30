Crosby (calf/back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Crosby sat out Wednesday and Thursday due to a combination of back and left calf injuries, but he returned Friday in a limited capacity. His activity was contained to kicking indoors at Green Bay's facility, after which coach Matt LeFleur told Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com that the Packers will "wait it out and see how he feels tomorrow (Saturday), and then we'll have to make a decision." If Crosby eventually is ruled out, LaFleur likely will turn to Nick Vogel, who worked out for the team earlier this week, at kicker.