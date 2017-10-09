Play

Packers' Mason Crosby: Struggles with extra points Sunday

Crosby made a 22-yard field goal and two of his four extra-point attempts in Sunday's victory over the Cowboys.

Prior to Sunday's game Crosby had missed just three extra points in all since PAT attempts were pushed back in 2015, but he misfired on his first two attempts Sunday before making his final two. Crosby finished Sunday's contest with five points -- the fourth time he has posted that number through five games this season.

