Crosby (calf/back) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
A cloud hung over Crosby this week due to left calf and back injuries, which didn't allow him to practice Wednesday or Thursday. He wrapped up the week with some kicks in Green Bay's indoor facility, and while he was tabbed as questionable by the Packers, the team opted not to bring in a placekicker by Saturday afternoon's deadline, indicating he was ready for his usual duties. Indeed, Crosby is available Sunday, with punter JK Scott on hand as an emergency option. However, with gusty conditions at Lambeau Field, it bears wondering whether Crosby will get many chances to split the uprights.
