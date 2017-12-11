Packers' Mason Crosby: Tallies just three points
Crosby made three extra points in Sunday's victory over the Browns.
Crosby did not attempt a field goal Sunday, which resulted in him finishing with just three points -- his second lowest total of the season. Crosby could theoretically see his scoring opportunities if starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) returns to action, but he attempted just five field goals in the five games Rodgers finished this season, so that's hardly a given.
