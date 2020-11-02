Crosby made two extra points in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Vikings.

Crosby took the field Sunday despite dealing with calf and back injuries last week, but on a windy day and in a game in which the Packers had just eight total drives, he only got two chances to score and finished with a season-low two points. Had the weather been calmer he could have gotten a shot to kick a long field goal or two and add another extra point, but according to head coach Matt LaFleur, via Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers elected to keep the offense on the field in those situations because of the wind. While Crosby did not handle kickoffs Sunday, his health doesn't appear it should be of much concern to fantasy players. His production should be, though, as he put up an average of just 4.3 points on the scoreboard over his last four games.