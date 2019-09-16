Packers' Mason Crosby: Three points in Week 2
Crosby made all three of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's victory over the Vikings.
Crosby has made every kick he has attempted through two weeks, backing up the Packers' decision to stick with him over training camp counterpart Sam Ficken. Unfortunately for fantasy players, that has only resulted in seven total points, with Crosby attempting four extra points and just one field goal through two weeks. Crosby will have a shot at a better day in Week 3 with the Packers squaring off against a Broncos team that has ceded four field goals and four extra points -- and no misses -- through two games.
