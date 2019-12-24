Packers' Mason Crosby: Ties season high in field goals

Crosby made three field goals and missed his lone extra-point attempt in Monday's victory over the Vikings.

Crosby missed his first kick of any kind since Week 3, but he also tied his single-game high on the season for field goals, which came from distances of 19, 33, and 42 yards. Crosby's final matchup of the regular season will come against the Lions, who allowed opposing kickers to make 10-of-11 field-goal attempts and all 14 extra-point attempts they put in the air over the last five weeks.