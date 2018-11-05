Packers' Mason Crosby: Totals five points in Week 9
Crosby made a 29-yard field goal and two extra points in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
Crosby was perfect for the third straight week, but his opportunities were limited, and he finished with his second lowest point total of the season. Crosby's output has been a bit inconsistent this season, but he does have 70 points through eight games, which is just eight shy of the 78 he finished with last year, and puts him on pace to reach 140 points for the first time since 2013.
