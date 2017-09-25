Packers' Mason Crosby: Totals nine points in Week 3
Crosby made two field goals and three extra points in Sunday's victory over the Bengals.
The nine points Crosby totaled Sunday nearly matched the total of 10 he posted over the season's first two weeks. He has not missed a field-goal try in six straight games dating back to last season, but his opportunities have been limited during that span, as Sunday's game was the only instance in the last five contests in which he attempted multiple field goals.
