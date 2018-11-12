Packers' Mason Crosby: Totals seven points in Week 10

Crosby made a 38-yard field goal and four extra points in Sunday's victory over the Dolphins.

The Packers excelled at converting red-zone trips into touchdowns in Week 10, which resulted in a season-high four extra-point attempts and limited him to one field-goal attempt for the second straight week. Field-goal attempts could be hard to come by again in Week 11, as the Packers will square off against a Seahawks squad that ceded just two field-goal attempts and one make over its last three games.

