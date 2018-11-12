Packers' Mason Crosby: Totals seven points in Week 10
Crosby made a 38-yard field goal and four extra points in Sunday's victory over the Dolphins.
The Packers excelled at converting red-zone trips into touchdowns in Week 10, which resulted in a season-high four extra-point attempts and limited him to one field-goal attempt for the second straight week. Field-goal attempts could be hard to come by again in Week 11, as the Packers will square off against a Seahawks squad that ceded just two field-goal attempts and one make over its last three games.
More News
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Totals five points in Week 9•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Perfect in defeat•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Kicks game-winner Monday night•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Seems to still have job•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Rough day in defeat•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Hits two 50-yarders in victory•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...