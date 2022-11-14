Crosby made one of two field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-28 overtime victory over the Cowboys.

Crosby did not all that close to making a 54-yard field goal attempt in the first quarter of Sunday's frigid game at Lambeau Field, but he buried a 28-yard kick with three minutes remaining in the extra period and gave his team its first win in over a month. Crosby was slowed by a sore back last week and did not handle kickoffs in Sunday's contest, but most importantly for fantasy players, he was on the field for each scoring opportunity. He will presumably do the same Thursday against the Titans, but he may not have many chances to put points on the board, as Tennessee allowed opposing kickers to make just three extra points and five field goals over its last four contests.