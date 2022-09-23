Crosby (illness) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Crosby showed up on the injury report Thursday as a non-participant due to an illness and remained away from the field Friday. Still, there's no worry about his availability for Week 3 action. The Packers' receiving corps may be depleted with Sammy Watkins (hamstring) already ruled out and Randall Cobb (illness) and Christian Watson (hamstring) questionable, so Crosby's prospects Sunday could be dimmed if one or both of the latter duo are unavailable to the offense.